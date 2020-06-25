James Rodney Rod' Youngson, Architect April 23, 1932 - May 13, 2020 La Jolla Born 88 years ago to James Youngson and Edith Crilly in McCook, Nebraska, Rod's family moved to Pasadena, California, where he graduated from South Pasadena High School in 1950.In 1958, following a two year Army enlistment in Heidelberg, Germany, Rod married Sydney Ashton from El Dorado Kansas. Shortly after completing his degree in Architecture at the University of Southern California, they moved to La Jolla, California, where Rod started The Youngson Company Inc., a residential architecture and interior design firm. Rod traveled the world gathering treasures and architectural elements from exotic locations that he would incorporate into his interiors and architecture. Rod built homes and designed interiors for clients in La Jolla, Los Angeles, Montecito, Mexico, Fiji, Hawaii, Idaho, and France. Rod was the Architect, Interior Designer, and Landscape Architect on most of his projects. His beautiful homes have been featured in numerous publications including Architectural Digest, Luxe, Veranda, Sunset Magazine, The New York Times, and Los Angeles Times.In 2019 Rod received the Lifetime Achievement Award For Excellence In Architecture from the San Diego chapter of the American Institute of Architects. He was honored that his fellow architects acknowledged his work in this way. Rod's passion for architecture and interior design kept him busy designing beautiful buildings and interior spaces through 2018. Rod lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and clients in his home. He "set the stage" for each party by designing decorations, arranging flowers, and setting the table to create a visually beautiful evening for his guests. Rod's flair for designing parties was noticed by the Las Patronas philanthropic organization, and they asked him to design the outdoor sets for three of their Jewell Ball galas: Jubilee, Festival of the Mandarin Moon, and Bravo. Artistic, generous, adventurous, determined, fun, and loyal are traits that describe Rod best. He leaves a legacy of beautiful architectural spaces and a lifetime of wonderful memories shared by his family and friends.He is going to be missed the most by his son Mark Youngson (spouse Sylvia, son Bryce), daughter Blair Youngson Moses (spouse Brian, daughter Sydney, son Matthew), ex-wife Sydney Jones and Rod's partner Bill Ruegee. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Jun. 25, 2020.