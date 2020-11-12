La Jolla
Armin Maximilian Kessler
, an 18-year resident of Rancho Santa Fe, CA died peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on September 27, 2020.Throughout his 38-year career with Sandoz (now Novartis) and Roche, he led with brilliance, competence and compassion. Armin led companies in USA, UK, Japan and Switzerland, where he was Chief Operating Officer of global Roche including Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics and Chemicals. He was an innovative, driving, yet compassionate and honest force motivating generations of Pharma and Diagnostic executives.Armin lived his personal life with great passion, brilliance, humor, kindness, generosity and empathy. His life truly was the epitome of Human Excellence. Armin is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Ann Clare Supple Kessler, and many people around the world whose lives he touched and improved. He will be deeply missed.Armin's funeral was held November 7, 2020 in Rancho Santa Fe, CA. He will be buried in Holliston, MA in the Supple Family Grave on November 13, 2020.A discretionary contribution in memory of Armin may be made to the UCSD Student-Run Free Clinic: http://meded.ucsd.edu/freeclinic
. Donate button is in the top right under Our Mission.Ann truly appreciates all the expressions of love, comfort and support during this very sorrowful time. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
