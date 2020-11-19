1/1
Arnold Packer
La Jolla
Arnold Packer
, economist, policymaker, author, 85, died on October 17 in La Jolla, California. The cause of death was myelodysplastic syndrome. A smart, funny, inspiring visionary to colleagues and students, Arnie was known for his intensely-held convictions that centered on contributing solutions to labor market challenges.After posts in the Office of Management and Budget and the Committee on Economic Development, in 1974 he became the first Chief Economist for the first Senate Budget Committee headed by Senator Ed Muskie. He served as Assistant Secretary of Labor in the Carter Administration and co-authored the influential publication Workforce 2000. He was Executive Director of the SCANS Commission chaired by Senator William Brock where he was a pioneer in identifying the "soft skills" required by youth for success in the workplace. From 1992 through 2004 he was a Senior Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Institute for Policy Studies, where he directed the SCANS 2000 Center focusing on education and workforce development. He is survived by his wife Renee Levine Packer, his children from his first marriage Martin (Hilary), Debrin Goubert (William), and Lawrence (Claire); grandchildren Lucia, Isaac Eli, Rebekeh, Daniel, and Finn; sister Eleanor Rubinstein (Richard), brother Joel Packer (Barbara), and loving nieces and nephews. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Arnold Packer February 26, 1935 - October 17, 2020

Published in La Jolla Light on Nov. 19, 2020.
