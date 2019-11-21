|
La Jolla B. Paul Jacobowitz (Paul) passed away at the age of 87 on November 15, 2019, at home and surrounded by family. Paul was a remarkable man with a passion for life, history, and the arts. He always took an interest in the lives of others who appreciated his wisdom, humor, and perspective on life. No doubt, he touched thousands of individuals throughout his lifetime, but his primary focus was always his family.A dedicated and loving husband to his late wife, Ruth S. Jacobowitz, and an amazing father to his three daughters, Jan L. Jacobowitz, Jody Austin, and Julie Potiker (Lowell). His intellect, life experience, and boundless love served both as an anchor and a compass for his family. Paul will be well-remembered and terribly missed.B. Paul Jacobowitz was born in Pittsburgh, PA, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Scherr. They moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio, where he became a successful businessman and a generous contributor to his community. Ruth and Paul later retired to La Jolla, CA, where they were active members of the community. He died from congestive heart failure and is survived by his three daughters and son-in-law; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bill Jacobowitz and wife, Rifkie. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his memory to the Ruth S. Jacobowitz Fund at the University of Miami School of Law, c/o Jan Jacobowitz, 1311 Miller Drive, Coral Gables, Florida 33146 or The Scripps Health Foundation, P.O. Box 2669, La Jolla, CA. 92038. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight B. Paul Jacobowitz
Published in La Jolla Light on Nov. 21, 2019