Barbara Asmus

La Jolla Barbara (Flaherty) Asmus was born on April 23, 1928 (a notable date for Shirley Temple and William Shakespeare, as well) in Portland, Oregon. She graduated Marylhurst College in 1950 and taught 8th grade in Portland Public Schools until 1963 when she married Dr. John F. Asmus, and they took up residence in La Jolla, California. In 1958 she was honored as a NYC Metropolitan Opera Audition Winner (while attaining an MFA in "Vocal Performance" at Northwestern University.) However, she chose, then, to return to teaching 8th grade, rather than going on to an operatic singing career in New York. To this day, she regularly receives greeting cards (e.g., Christmas, Easter, Birthday, and Anniversary) from her 1950s pupils.In La Jolla she performed vocal solos countless times at venues such as All Hallows Catholic Church and the Athenaeum. She also sang at UCSD Music Department and Community Symphony/Chorus events (periodically, as interim Director). In addition, she was a past Editor of the Scripps Hospital Auxiliary Newsletter and a board member with several local and national philanthropic organizations.On several occasions Barbara represented Fr. John Storm and All Hallows Catholic Church at interfaith debates on abortion issues. In recognition of her service to the Church, Fr. Storm announced (at his installation as President of the La Jolla Rotary Club) that she had his "approbation to preach throughout the County of San Diego."Barbara is survived by her spouse, John, her daughters, Mrs. Joanne Barron and Mrs. Rosemary Johnson, and five grandchildren.
