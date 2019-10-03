|
La Jolla Barbara Johnson Halverstadt, 86, passed away on September 22, 2019. Daughter of Carl M. Johnson and Violet M. Johnson, she was born in 1933, in DeKalb, IL. Barbara graduated from Stephens College and Northwestern University where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority.She was previously married to Loren T. Halverstadt, and they moved to La Jolla, CA, in 1960, where she resided until her death.She devoted her life to philanthropic organizations and enjoyed giving back to her community. She is survived by her children, Tom Halverstadt, Jr. (Nancy), Douglas Halverstadt (Kathy), and Karen Halverstadt Miller (David), six grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Barbara Johnson Halverstadt 1933 - 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Oct. 3, 2019