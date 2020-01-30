|
Barton Konrad Bart' Crawford November 3, 1930 - January 21, 2020 La Jolla Surrounded by all his children and grandchildren on the evening of January 21st, 2020, Barton K. Crawford, or Bart,' as he was known to his many friends, left us peacefully to be with the Lord. He was 89.Bart was born in Chicago, Illinois, near the beginning of the Great Depression, and moved to San Diego with his family at the age of eight. He lived on Mount Helix as a child, attended Grossmont High School, and then studied at San Diego City College before settling down in Kensington to start a family of his own.He married Joan Wadlow Crawford, had three children, and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and the Army National Guard for ten years while embarking on what became a fifty-five-year career in the shoe business.Grounded in his desire to help people, he started his career fitting women and children with foot problems into specialized footwear. Beginning with The Brown Shoe Co., of Buster Brown fame, he went on to co-found Huggins Shoes, and later became the Vice President for Rangoni Shoes, designing and managing twenty retail stores across the United States.Throughout much of his career, Bart was highly active in the community. He lived and worked in La Jolla, and had been a member of the Kiwanis and the La Jolla Town Council.In his early years, Bart rode his horse through the ranches, avocado groves, and chaparral on the then less-developed slopes of Mount Helix, and also loved to spend time in the ocean. He skin dived for abalone off the La Jolla coast when it was still plentiful, and later became an avid runner, competing in dozens of half marathons and marathons here and across the country.Known as incredibly outgoing and sociable, Bart had many friends. In retirement, he spent his mornings at the beach in La Jolla Shores, feeding treats to the dogs, sharing cookies with surfers, and visiting with a large swath of the beach community.Bart was a truly good person. He had a genuine interest in others, an authentically positive outlook, a remarkable way of bringing people together, a sincere love for all souls, a natural inclination to elevate and laud those he encountered, a sense of kindness and respect, and a unique aptitude for inspiration.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Marion Crawford; his brother, Richard Crawford, and his son, Steven Crawford. He is survived by his brother, David Crawford of San Diego; his daughter, and son-in-law, Kim and Jim Chesney of La Jolla; his son, and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cindy Crawford of El Cajon, his four grandchildren, and his two great-grandchildren.A private, family burial will be held, followed another day by a celebration of life among his friends at The Shores. Donations in Bart's name can be made to The . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Jan. 30, 2020