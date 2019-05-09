|
La Jolla In memory of our beloved Bert Parker. Devoted husband to his wife, Doly, of 60 years, father to four children and grandfather to six. Bert resided in San Diego for 51 years of his life. He retired as a captain for TWA with a flying career totaling 31 years. He enjoyed regular walks in La Jolla Shores. Bert will be remembered as a gentle man. His kindness, caring and outstanding character was admired by all who knew him. Bert Parker
Published in La Jolla Light on May 9, 2019