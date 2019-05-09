Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bert Parker Obituary
La Jolla In memory of our beloved Bert Parker. Devoted husband to his wife, Doly, of 60 years, father to four children and grandfather to six. Bert resided in San Diego for 51 years of his life. He retired as a captain for TWA with a flying career totaling 31 years. He enjoyed regular walks in La Jolla Shores. Bert will be remembered as a gentle man. His kindness, caring and outstanding character was admired by all who knew him. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Bert Parker
Published in La Jolla Light on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.