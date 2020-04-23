|
|
LA JOLLA Beth Finzar Pope was born August 21, 1952, in Geneva, New York. She came from a musical family and had a passion for music, which she carried throughout her life. She shared her gifts and talents managing the supremely talented musician, Melvin Taylor. Beth recalled her first experience listening to Taylor's music as "heavenlypure." Inspired by his unique style of electric blues, Beth determined she would promote the artist and his story. Her commitment and conviction contributed to Taylor's growing international success and propelled Beth forward in her career as an entrepreneur, music lover, and humanitarian. Taylor was touring in Europe when Beth ironically passed away on Taylor's birthday.Beth also enjoyed a successful career in marketing and was an accomplished day trader. Well before it was in vogue, Beth was an options trader and worked closely with the kings of option trading, the Najarian brothers. As a humanitarian, she was very involved in the Wounded Warrior cause and worked for many years on the annual Wounded Warrior Golf Classic with Toby Marquez. Beth graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a bachelor's degree in Marketing.Beth will be remembered for her love of life, gentle spirit, fun-loving sense of humor, and compassion and love for family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend; the guardian angel to all those she loved and held dear. Most dear to Beth was her daughter, Katherine, who was the light of her life and her world. Beth's belief that life's dreams must be pursued was largely responsible for Katherine's decision to pursue law school in sunny California. Beth passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a second bout of breast cancer. She was surrounded by friends and loved ones, including Dr. Christopher Plaman, Katherine's beau, who was a source of great comfort to Beth and the Pope family during this difficult time. Beth's final home was in La Jolla, California, a place close to Beth's heart. She was a descendant of Frank Botsford who, in the 1880s, founded what became the city of La Jolla. Beth is survived by her husband, Ralph Kennedy Pope, daughter, Katherine Rose Pope, and sister, Lyn (Joseph) Perry. Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Bettie Finzar, and brothers, John Jr. and Jan R. Finzar. She will be buried in Sorrento Valley, California on April 28, 2020. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Beth Finzar Pope August 21, 1952 - March 13, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 23, 2020