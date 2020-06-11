Bettejan Heft Counts 1926 - 2020 La Jolla Bettejan Heft Counts, born in 1926 in Coldwater, Kansas, passed away May 31, 2020. Bette was a 41-year resident of La Jolla, California. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Kansas, was a member of 4H, and learned to drive a car at age 10. Her parents moved to Wichita (the Big city!), and she graduated from North High School in Wichita, Kansas and graduated from Wichita State University. While at WSU, she was a lifeguard, she was in a sorority, in the band and orchestra, and she helped start up the University's FM station. She assisted in getting it certified by the FCC and was one of the first female disc jockeys in the US at the time.In 1949, her life adventure began when she married Ensign Stanley T. Counts, USN. Even though she grew up in the middle of the country, she loved being a Navy wife and moved 49 times in 28 years. She was very active in many Navy spouse activities she chaired many Ball committees, was Chairman of Navy Wifeline (later became Naval Services FamilyLine) and was a Commanding Officer's spouse three times and then a Group Commander's spouse, and did all the entertaining that those roles required.After her husband's retirement, they settled in La Jolla and she was President of Assistance League of San Diego; Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forge, served as President; La Jolla Guild of the San Diego Opera, was Chairman of Mardi Gras; La Jolla Cotillion, as a Board Member; Gold Diggers; Globe Guilders, as a Board member, California Ballet, Chairman of the 20th anniversary Gala; was a life member of Scripps Memorial auxiliary; volunteered for Meals on Wheels in greater La Jolla, and sang with the Soledad Singers. One of the highlights for her was being named a Woman of Distinction by the Salvation Army in 2004.She was a registered Parliamentarian and served as Parliamentarian for the La Jolla Republican Women's Federated, San Diego County Republican Women's Federated, the La Jolla Library Board, and the Social Services League of La Jolla. She was a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians, the California State Association of Parliamentarians, Sigma Delta unit, served as Vice President.Bette loved to sing, sail, ski downhill, swim, collect antiques, china paint, and play bridge. She was a very vivacious person, and she will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo (Bill) A. Heft and Jessie Weathers Heft, as well as a brother, Jack Benson Heft, and sister, Helen A. Waddell and her husband, Stanley T. Counts. She is survived by her daughter Ashlie Counts-Jenkins and son-in-law CAPT Robert D. Jenkins, III USN (ret) of Tucson, AZ; grandson, Robert D. Jenkins, IV (Alexa) of Arlington, VA; granddaughter, Skyler C. Jenkins, great-grandson, Rex O. Jenkins, brother, Robert W. Heft of Oklahoma City, OK and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, to honor her years spent volunteering, please donate in her memory to Assistance League of Tucson - https://altucson.org/donate-3/ or Naval Services FamilyLine - https://www.nsfamilyline.org/donate. She will be buried with her husband at Miramar National Cemetery. For further information on services, please email acountsjenkins@msn.com. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Jun. 11, 2020.