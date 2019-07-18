Beverly Lewis Bev' Collins September 5, 1934 - July 11, 2019 La Jolla Beverly Lewis Collins, 84, loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend to many, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. Beverly was born in Denver, Colorado on September 5, 1934, the first-born child of Charles and Helen Lewis. The family moved to San Gabriel, CA, during her elementary school years and she continued onto South Pasadena High School. She started her modeling career at that time and was crowned as Miss Arcadia and Queen of San Gabriel Silver Dollar Days festival. At The University of Arizona, she was a cheerleader and an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was crowned Goddess of the Greeks. Bev loved Tucson and encouraged her family to join the Wildcat tradition. There are now seven Collins family members that are U of A alumni and enrolled.She returned home to San Gabriel where she entered the Tournament of Roses Beauty Pageant and caught the eye of a tournament judge. That was none other than her future husband, Braun Collins. It was a whirlwind romance; they became husband and wife after just three months.Bev and Braun moved to San Diego in 1959, and settled in La Jolla for the next 50 years. They raised four daughters, and Bev became very active in many philanthropic organizations in her community including Las Patronas, Saint Germaine, Children's Auxiliary, and helped start the National Charity League San Diego Chapter - Member of All Hallows Catholic Church for over 50 years. Bev founded her own travel business where her passion for skiing, tennis, golf, and travel gave way to Collins Sport Tours. For over 25 years, they hosted friends old and new on trips to Europe, Hawaii, South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Her passion for service and adventure was an inspiration to her daughters. Beverly is survived by her four daughters and their spouses; Cathy Jones (JP), Teri Engel (Bill), Pam Smith (Chris), Wendy Crum (Scott); 12 grandchildren; and sisters, Carol Larson and Ann Westbrook (Toby), along with nieces and nephews. Her Celebration of Life will be held at All Hallows Church, on July 19th at 11:00 AM. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on July 18, 2019