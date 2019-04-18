Carl Richard Brown June 15, 1927 - April 6, 2019 La Jolla Carl Richard Brown, age 91, passed away on Saturday, April 6, at his home in Pacific Beach, surrounded by his loving children. Carl was born on June 15, 1927, on a farm in Erie, Kansas, to Maude Murray and Sheriff Seth Brown.Carl joined the military, immediately upon graduating Erie High School. He served in the Army, the Army Reserve, the Air Force Reserve and the Merchant Marines.On Carl's very first day after being discharged from military service, he was asked by a friend passing by to take a job baling hay for the day. As it was his first day at home, Carl declined and was shortly scolded by his Mother who asked if he was going to "lay around doing nothing all summer!" Carl, anything but lazy, graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, and went on to earn a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law School. While attending law school, he worked as a Patent Examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Washington D.C. After graduating law school, Carl, his wife, Ollene, and their first born child, Kathleen, moved from Arlington, VA, to San Diego, CA. Carl initially worked as a patent attorney for several companies in San Diego, including General Dynamics Astronautics, and later opened a patent law practice in downtown San Diego. He is credited with being one of the first if not the first patent attorney to set up a private patent law practice in San Diego. Carl's law practice grew to include other partners and was known eventually as Brown, Martin, Haller and McClain. Outside of the office, Carl was a long term member of Rotary Club 33 and QED. He twice served as President of the San Diego Patent Law Association (later called the SDIPLA) as well as heading the patent law section of the California State Bar Association.Despite his busy legal practice, Carl was devoted to his wife, Ollene, five children, and a close group of friends he and Ollene initially met playing bridge, fondly known as "The Bridge Group". After retiring, Carl and Ollene traveled extensively, with many of their travel experiences focusing on learning opportunities. He is survived by his five children, Kathleen Brown, Sandra Knights-Woods, Steven Brown, Charleen Sutherland, Matthew Brown; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Carl was a an elder and trustee at Torrey Pines Christian Church, where Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Torrey Pines Christian Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr. N, La Jolla, CA, 92037. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary