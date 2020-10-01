Carolyn Rose Moulton
September 8, 1932 - April 1, 2020
La Jolla
Carolyn Rose (Turner) Moulton was born in Hazard, Kentucky, to Bertie Combs Turner and Tennessee Ray Turner.Ca
rolyn attended Saint Olaf College for two years before graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1954. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and was active in music and theater. After graduation, she received a Fulbright Scholarship to the University of Vienna where she studied music.Upon returning to the U.S. she accepted a job in Hazard as the Supervisor of Music to all the schools in the district. After 3 years, she returned to the University of Kentucky to begin her master's in music education. She interviewed for several teaching positions after completing her masters and decided to come to San Diego.She moved to San Diego in the fall of 1958 and thought she landed in paradise. She taught at Wilson Junior High School - General Music and Girls' Choir. She met Walt Moulton on Halloween night in 1961. They saw each other every day until they were married on April 14, 1962 at La Jolla Presbyterian Church. Their daughter, Elizabeth (Beth), was born in 1968.After the birth of their daughter, Carolyn transferred to Pacific Beach Middle School where she taught reading. In 1976 she moved to La Jolla High School. She taught English and was the choral director for the Madrigals and Swing Choir. Carolyn was a well-loved teacher who shared with everyone her passion for music and a deep appreciation for books. Carolyn retired from La Jolla High School in 1991, after 36 years of teaching.She and Walt enjoyed their retirement traveling to various locations at home and abroad. She remained active with the La Jolla Presbyterian Church Choir, where she sang for 62 years, and the San Diego Master Chorale. She also was active in various music and theater groups.Ca
rolyn passed away quietly on April 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Walt Moulton, and her sister and best friend, Joanne Manlove.Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Beth; son-in-law Albert Limberg; and grandsons, Matthew and Jack.Ca
rolyn was Inurned with her late husband, Walt, at Miramar National Cemetery in a private family service. Her Memorial Service will be held later at La Jolla Presbyterian Church (due to COVID-19 restrictions) when it can be done safely.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to La Jolla Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
