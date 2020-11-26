1/1
Charles Dickinson Snead Jr.
LA JOLLA
Charles Dickinson Snead, Jr.
, of Scottsdale, AZ, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 88. Mr. Snead was an accomplished trial attorney, corporate executive, and respected advisor to business ventures for over five decades. From the mid-1990s, the Sneads resided in La Jolla during the summer, visiting with family and friends, were members of the La Jolla Art Museum, and enjoyed the annual 4th of July celebration. Mr. Snead is survived by wife, Marron Herbst Snead, of Scottsdale, AZ, and children: Charles D. Snead of Milpitas, CA, Holly M. Snead of Portland, OR, and John O. Snead of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by sister, Charlotte Snead Stifel of Short Hills, NJ, and three grandchildren. Mr. Snead was a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a trusted colleague and friend who will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Charles Dickinson

Snead, Jr. July 25, 1932 - November 2, 2020

Published in La Jolla Light on Nov. 26, 2020.
