La Jolla Charles J. Nagy, M.D., La Jolla, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019, at the age of 91. Chuck was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 14, 1928.In 1951, he graduated from Northwestern Medical School at the age of 23. From 1953-55, he served as an Army medical officer during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he and his family moved to Bark River, Michigan where Chuck practiced medicine as the town's only doctor. They later relocated to the Chicago suburbs and ultimately to La Jolla in 1969. Dr. Nagy was a partner and practicing physician with Kaiser Permanente until his retirement in 1993.He is survived by four daughters, Catherine Nagy, Christine Nagy, Deborah Hickman, and Cynthia Piotrowski, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He will be interred at Fort Rosecrans, San Diego, California on December 11, 2019 joining his wife who was laid to rest there in April 2005.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Dr. Charles Nagy can be made to Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 420 East Superior Street, Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611, or online at: wewill. northwestern. edu/Nagy. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Charles J. Nagy June 14, 1928 - October 26, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Nov. 14, 2019