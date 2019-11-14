|
Claire Hirschfeld July 26, 1923 - June 7, 2019 La Jolla Claire Hirschfeld (nee Sherman), 95, died peacefully in her home.Claire was born in Brooklyn, New York, the second of Henry and Bertha Sherman's three children. She graduated from James Madison High School and enrolled in Brooklyn College for two years before she entered the workforce due to her family's economic circumstances. She became a secretary at a company where she met her future husband Carl Hirschfeld, a German Jewish refugee who had recently immigrated to the United States after spending 7 years in Bolivia. They married in 1948.Carl's work assignment brought her to Brussels, Belgium, in 1952, where she spent 14 wonderful years bringing up their three children. Claire learned to speak French fluently and to cook like a pro. Claire loved purchasing her food at the outdoor markets and learning new recipes. She and Carl had an active social life in the international community.The family moved back to White Plains, New York, in 1966, where she spent the next 29 years. Claire continued to pursue her love of cooking, gardening, exercising, reading, and crossword puzzles. Claire was a terrific partner dancer, taking any opportunity to do the fox trot or waltz. She edited several cookbooks and cooked for a non-profit for several years. She volunteered at Planned Parenthood for over twenty years in several different capacities. Claire and Carl decided to move to La Jolla in 1995 after their second grandchild was born. Claire was active in her new community and made many new friends. She joined a French group, took long walks, and attended the opera, concerts, and theater performances. She especially enjoyed her son-in-law's piano concerts and spending time with her grandchildren.Claire was a loyal and loving friend with a sharp sense of humor. She loved to cook for her family and friends and was adept at concocting a meal out of anything she found in the fridge and never wasting food. She was also proud of the fact that she never made too little or too much food for her guests. Claire is survived by her children, Ronald, Karen, and Daniel; her son-in-law Aleck Karis, and her grandchildren, Julia and Damian Karis.Thank you to Mica, Danielle, Julie, Melody, Sophie, Laurel, and Gina for your care and love. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Nov. 14, 2019