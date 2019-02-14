Resources More Obituaries for Curt Perry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Curt A. Perry

Obituary Condolences Flowers Curt A. Perry November 27, 1932 - January 25, 2019 La Jolla Sixty-nine year San Diego resident and retired nuclear engineer, devoted husband and father, Curt A. Perry, 86, passed away peacefully in his La Jolla home on Friday, January 25, 2019, to be with the Lord. Curt was born in New York City and his family moved to California when Curt was 13. He loved living in California, especially enjoying the beaches and sunshine. Along with his siblings, Lois and Cyrus, he attended La Jolla Junior Senior High School where he first learned tennis. After commuting daily to San Diego State University from Carlsbad, working several jobs, and doing homework during the many hours while waiting for public transportation, he graduated as a chemical engineer.His diligence in balancing work and education proved to be vital in the large responsibility he would have as a U. S. Naval Officer. Joining an air intelligence unit in the Navy, he was stationed mainly in Rhode Island and Tennessee. Having served for 4 years, and anticipating military discharge, he applied early and was thrilled to be hired at the new General Atomics (G.A.) in La Jolla. Curt met his wife, Jackie, while both attended San Diego State and then after graduating they met again at a party. After a couple of years of dating, they married in 1962. G.A. - related business provided them the wonderful experience to travel in Europe, including a visit to his extended family in Norway. After serving at G.A. for 25 years, which included being on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, he retired early, at 51, to start his own consulting business in 1983.Curt was a longtime leader in several local churches. As a key figure on mission boards, he was an invaluable resource to steward business and finance issues for missionaries and other ministries. His selfless and sacrificial service to missionaries made an immense difference in forming a lifeline from America to the foreign fields in which they were serving.His humorous and insightful observations were unique and appreciated by those who knew him. He enjoyed tennis, bicycling and skiing until his late 70's. Curt was such an able tennis player, that he often played opponents half his age in order to keep the game challenging. In addition, he enjoyed leading Bible studies and entertaining his two granddaughters.Curt is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jackie; daughter, Michele (Jay); son, Craig (Annemarie); sister, Lois Perry Lynn; granddaughters, Natasha and Kendall; great-granddaughter, Lilly; and a host of extended family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Clairemont Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2610 Galveston St., San Diego, CA. Reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. R.S.V.P. to [email protected] lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Curt Perry to Focus on the Family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries