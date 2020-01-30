|
|
La Jolla Dr. Daniel Joseph de la Vega passed away at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, surrounded by his loving family, on January 18, 2020. Dan was born in 1932 to Margaret and Frank de la Vega, one of five sons on a small farm outside of Omaha, Nebraska. He attended Creighton University and received his MD from the University of Nebraska.While at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for his pathology residency, he met and married Janet Koenig in 1962. Dan and Jan moved to La Jolla in 1964, where they raised their five children. Dan began his 30-year career as a pathologist at Mercy Hospital, becoming Chief of Pathology several years before he retired in 1994. His wife, Janet, passed away from cancer in 1994. After marrying Elaine Misiewicz in 1996, they both remained in La Jolla, enjoying volunteering, traveling, and the grandchildren. He also served as a Eucharistic minister, bringing Holy Communion to homebound and hospitalized patients at Scripps Memorial. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, Rachel (Robert Ardecky), Dan Jr. (Holly), Mary, Dr. John (Jenny), and Dr. Fred; grandchildren, Daniel III, Sam, James, and Andrew, and step-grandchildren, Llysia Ardecky (Chris Calvert), Dr. Jessica Ardecky (Frank Benjamin-Eze) and Nick Ardecky.A funeral mass will be held at All Hallows Church, 6602 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, in La Jolla on Saturday, February 8th, at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow at the parish hall. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mercy Hospital Foundation or St. Vincent de Paul (Father Joe's Villages). Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Dr. Daniel J. de la Vega March 11, 1932 - January 18, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on Jan. 30, 2020