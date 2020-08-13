Daniel F. Mulvihill
January 12, 1927 - July 1, 2020
La Jolla
Daniel F. Mulvihill passed away at home on July 1, surrounded by his family. Dan was from an Irish settlement in Cumming, Iowa, born on January 12, 1927.Dan grew up on the Mulvihill Family Farm. As a boy, Dan was educated at Lee #7, a one-room schoolhouse, along with his seven siblings and neighbors. Dan graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Animal Husbandry in 1949. After graduation, Dan served in the U. S. Army. He was given the charge of inspector of all foods of animal origin for all branches of the service, mainly inspecting and purchasing meat, pork, and eggs in the Midwest region. After completing his time in the Army, Dan returned to assist on the family farm. He re-enrolled at Iowa State University in 1953 to take a course on animal nutrition. There he met Mary Collins, a senior at Iowa State University. In July of 1953, Mary and her family relocated to La Jolla, CA. Dan kept in touch and soon followed Mary to La Jolla in February of 1954, and they were married in August of 1955. They continued their love affair and marriage for 64 years. Dan is survived by his loving wife Mary and his six children and twelve grandchildren. They are Dr. Mary M. Mulvihill, Dr. Daniel F. Mulvihill II (Kathleen), James J. Mulvihill, John C. Mulvihill, Julie Mayer (Robert), and Michael J. Mulvihill (Wendy); his brother Robert Mulvihill (Josetta), sister-in-law Pat Mulvihill, Jeanine Mulvihill, brother-in-law Robert Collins, Arthur Thomson, sister-in-law Ruth Kelly, Judy Collins and Sandy Collins. Dan began his career in 1954 making farm and ranch loans in California for the Percy H. Goodwin Company. In 1972, Dan founded his own company, Pacific Southwest Mortgage, in association with Harry Collins and Willis Allen. The company continues making and servicing commercial and agricultural loans in Southern California and the Southwest under the umbrella of PSRS.Dan gave to his community. He was at the forefront of giving to, and serving in, many organizations including the American Ireland Fund, University of San Diego School of Business Advisory Board, Chief Fundraiser of the Ernest W. Hahn Chair of Real Estate Finance at USD, a past Chairman of the President's Club at USD, and a long-standing member of USD's Burnham Moore's Real Estate Center Advisory Board, being awarded emeritus status in 2019. In 1985, Dan served as the organizing chairman of the Scripps Mercy Hospital Foundation. To date, more than $160 million in unrestricted funds have been raised to benefit Scripps Mercy. In 1986, he was appointed to the Board of Trustees at Scripps Health and served as a trustee of Scripps Health Foundation of Medicine and Science in 1996. Dan loved to help those in need, especially through health care.In 2009, Dan was awarded an honorary doctorate in Philosophy from Pontifical University, Saint Patrick's College, Maynooth, Ireland, after over 25 years of support for the college and seminary. In addition, to honor his Irish heritage, he sat on the International Board of the American Ireland Fund, which raised money to promote peace, culture, and charity in Ireland. Gregarious and fun-loving, Dan had a keen interest in people. His compassion, generosity, and willingness to lend his expertise to others flowed through all he did. As a fix-it tinkerer, gadget lover, admirer of trains and moving toys, his garages were a well-used play space for him and his grandchildren. Dan was a man of action, one who got involved and was not afraid to ask others to help as well. He was committed to his loving wife Mary, his family, his faith, his company and all who worked with him there, and his community. Dan believed "one person could make a difference" and "together, we can help others in need." Dan was dedicated to his church, from his upbringing at Saint Patrick's parish in Cumming, Iowa, continuing with many years of service at All Hallows Church in La Jolla. Dan always made his faith a priority in life. He is now in the hands of God, smiling down upon us! To continue his legacy of giving, please consider making a donation in memory of Dan Mulvihill to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dan's boyhood parish in the Irish Settlement, host of the 1979 visit of Saint Pope John Paul II, or to Scripps Mercy Hospital. St. Patrick's Catholic Church c/o St. Joseph's Church 1026 N. 8th Avenue Winterset, IA 50273 Scripps Mercy Hospital c/o Scripps Health Foundation P.O. Box 2669 La Jolla, CA 92038 A private service was held for family members only due to Covid19.
lajollalight