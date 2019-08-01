|
David A. Graham La Jolla David A. Graham, 77, went to be with God on July 13, 2019. He was born in Kalispell, Montana, and was a long-time resident of La Jolla. He will be missed by his loving partner and best friend Karin Bailey, his family, and his many friends, including those at Hensel-Phelps Construction Company from which he retired in 2010.The most beautiful memory that one can leave behind is a smile in the face of those who think of you, and the footprints of love left behind when we go. Thoughts and moments that remind us of David will make us happy and sad and will never let us forget him.Donations may be made in David's name to the . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight 1942 - 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Aug. 1, 2019