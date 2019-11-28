|
David Allan Graham April 16, 1942 - July 13, 2019 La Jolla How can we mirror upon paper the vast complexity of a person's character, shaped by the great rifts and valleys of a long life, in the few short passages accompanying an announcement of their passing? Such gross oversimplification feels trite, if not offensive to their legacy, especially for someone like David Allan Graham, who was deeply embedded in a network of survived relationships that he cultivated and maintained over 77 years.Not without hesitation, but in keeping with the unfortunate brevity of an obituary, there are a few things about David that we can say with certainty. At his core, he was a man of integrity, backed by great fortitude and resilience. Reflecting upon him will urge the vitality for motivation, the strength, and patience to prevail, and the lens for just and moral choosing. Most will remember him as charming, decorous, gregarious, attentive, considerate and generous but those who knew him well would have become acquainted with his playful and bold sense of humor that was nearly always coupled with a hint of mischievous behavior... in short, Dave had a fun trickster side to him that kept people on their toes and laughing. He loved people and enjoyed socializing with friends and strangers. It was no secret that David liked to have fun. However, it was also evident that he had an exceptionally strong work ethic and proudly served as Director of Safety at Hensel Phelps Construction Company, where he made many life-long friendships. David cherished his Montana heritage, having been born and raised in beautiful small-town Kalispell. He spent much of his adult life, however, mingled well within the tiny seaside village community of La Jolla, California. David was adored by many and was a rock for his family. He passed peacefully in his sleep of the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13th, surrounded by the love and light of his family.He is survived by his brother, Michael (and Peggy) Huggins; his sister, Patty Dwight; four daughters, (Julie, Jennifer, Cynthia, and Deborah); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and extended family. David is again surrounded by the love and light of his family, his late beloved mother and father, Barbara (Davis) and Samuel Graham, grandparents, Barbara (Varner) and Chauncy Lord, his brother Jim Huggins, adopted parents Martin and Hazel Huggins, and very close friends and extended family that have also passed. A California celebration of life ceremony for David will be held on 12/07/19 (11 am-2 pm) at Filippi's Pizza Grotto, 1747 India St., San Diego, CA 92101. In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer and Alzheimer's research. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Nov. 28, 2019