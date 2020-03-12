|
|
David M. Roseman July 1, 1926 - February 13, 2020 La Jolla David Mayer Roseman was born in Philadelphia to Naomi Crohn Roseman and George Roseman.Influenced by his uncle, Dr. Burrell B. Crohn, he developed a lifelong passion for medicine. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University, served in the United States Army, and returned to Johns Hopkins to earn his medical degree and intern on the Osler Service.He moved to New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, where he specialized in gastroenterology, doing clinical research, and becoming Chief Resident.He subsequently went into private practice in Manhattan and married Anne Varick Lauder, with whom he had two children.The Roseman family moved to La Jolla in 1969, where Dr. Roseman continued in private practice while holding the position of Chief of Gastroenterology at both the Veterans Administration Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital. He was appointed Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSD, where he ran teaching programs for medical students and house staff. During this time, he organized the San Diego Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Association and started a conference on inflammatory bowel disease, which has grown to an annual nationwide event.Among his many contributions to Scripps Hospital were his service as Chief of Medicine and Chief of Staff, the concept for the History Wall, and the establishment of the Rony Schwartz Swallowing Center. He was several times designated Scripps Hospital Physician of the Year.In 1986 he married his wife of thirty-three years, Sherry Lindquist Curry.His many hobbies and interests included a passion for sailings and a love of reading, travel, astronomy, and bridge. He was a member of Southwestern Yacht Club, La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club, La Jolla Country Club, La Jolla Professional Men's Club, La Jolla Community Center, The Athenaeum, and La Jolla Cotillion.Of his many and varied roles, the one dearest to his heart was that of patriarch to his large, extended, and adoring family. In addition to his wife, Sherry, he is survived by son, Jonathan "Jon: Roseman; daughter, Anne "Vara" Lauder (Bernard Malhame); stepsons, Robert Curry (Monica), Steven Curry (Roberta), and Christian Curry (Nancy): daughter-in-law, Cynthia Delgado, and grandchildren, Gwyneth Curry, Dean Curry, Andrew Curry, Helena Roseman, Roland Curry, and Pierce Curry.No services are planned. The family suggests donations to the San Diego Chapter, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation; Scripps Memorial Hospital; or The La Jolla Community Center. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 12, 2020