Obituary Condolences Flowers La Jolla Davilynn Bennett Furlow, editor of the La Jolla Light at two different times during the 1980s, died May 2 at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she and her husband, Bill, had lived since 2013. Furlow, 69, died after a seven-year battle with a rare neurological disorder, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a debilitating illness that afflicts fewer than 20,000 people in the United States. Phyllis Pfeiffer, president of U-T Community Press hired Furlow in 1981, and remembers her as a superb editor who helped develop The Light into a world-class publication. "It was a pleasure to work with Davilynn who had many friends and supporters in the La Jolla community," Pfeifffer said.Former colleagues remember Furlow fondly for her spirit and her commitment to the news and to journalistic standards. Jennifer Warren, who worked with Furlow at the Light before becoming a reporter at The Los Angeles Times, recalls that "Furlow navigated the job of running a local paper in a high-society town with supreme aplomb." Former Light reporter Bill Mueller remembers her "love for exactitude and standards." Lee Brown, who was chair of what is now the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at San Diego State University, said recently that the Light was the only weekly newspaper that interns sought out, because "she was both a great mentor and friend to them." Her husband Bill said "she loved the newspaper business and newspaper people, even if some of them thought her a little too well-groomed to fit the stereotypical profile of an ink-stained wretch.'" Furlow was born Aug. 14, 1949 in Dallas, and grew up there and in Lufkin, Texas, where her father Dr. Thomas R. Bennett, Jr., moved his family after the death of Furlow's mother, Mary Catherine Milner Bennett. Furlow graduated in 1971 cum laude from Baylor University and started her 35-year journalism career at the Houston Post, where she met Bill. She later worked at newspapers in Raleigh and Cincinnati before the Furlows moved to Southern California, where she and Bill lived in La Jolla and raised their son Bennett. They were also active at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in San Diego. During her time in Southern California, she served as editor of the Light, news editor at the Escondido Times-Advocate, assistant news editor at the San Diego Tribune and then worked at several posts during her 17 years at the Los Angeles Times, including as deputy food editor, ombudsman, and as a hiring editor. After living for three decades in Southern California, the Furlows moved to Natchez, Mississippi in 2005 and opened a coffee bar downtown the next year. At their shop, she was a role model and mentor to many of her young employees and was very active with local historical organizations. In addition to Bill, she is survived by their son, Bennett; daughter-in-law, Deirdre; and granddaughter, Julia Furlow of Mesa, Arizona; her sisters, Dianne Cosby of Ft. Worth, Texas and Debbie Lambing of Lufkin, Texas; and assorted nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Memorials may be sent to CurePSP, curepsp.org. Published in La Jolla Light on May 9, 2019