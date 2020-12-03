La Jolla
Destin Gabriel Rayes
, age 37, died suddenly on November 19, 2020, in Fallbrook, California. He was a 30 year resident of La Jolla who moved to Fallbrook in 2019.Destin was born in Pasadena, California, and moved to La Jolla in 1989. He attended La Jolla Elementary, Longfellow Spanish Emersion, Muirlands Middle School, and graduated from La Jolla High.Destin was a brilliant guitarist, with lightning speed on the strings, and was preparing to release an album with his friend and fellow musician, Max Miller, before his untimely death. In 2012 Destin suffered a debilitating leg injury that caused him great discomfort and years of surgeries, derailing his dreams of being a touring Rock Musician. In 2016, he became a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker.Destin was witty, well-read, and a fascinating conversationalist who could converse, with intensity and clarity, on many subjects. He was a unique individual who was, by his own admission, "not of this world." Destin was a proud member of the "Sons of Confederate Veterans" by virtue of two great-great-grandfathers. He is survived by parents Gabriel and Mary Rayes, two sisters Giselle and Jacqueline, Aunts Sonia Mendoza and Nadia Krug, Uncles Ray Rayes and wife Debbie, John Rayes and wife Carol, plus many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.His untimely call has left great sadness, and a painful void, in the lives of so many. Our hearts are warmed by the outpouring of love from friends and glowing tributes on Facebook. " The warrior is free and lives in the Light." A "Covid free" celebration of life is pending. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
lajollalight Destin Gabriel Rayes July 21, 1983 - November 19, 2020