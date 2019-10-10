Home

La Jolla Doris Baker of La Jolla, 94, of La Jolla, California, and London, England passed away peacefully in her sleep August 23, 2019. Mrs. Baker was highly regarded in the La Jolla community for her work in early education and passion for children. She was also a successful businesswoman in that arena with two businesses dedicated to children and learning, The Tutorial Academy and Tutor's Registry.She loved The Beatles, English humor, and a good cup of tea with her family and friends. She was witty, smart, and fiercely protective of those she loved. She is survived by her son, Geoffrey Martyn; daughter, Gerri Lutes, and two grandchildren, Jordan and Jake Lutes. She will be greatly missed."Love is all you need" John Lennon Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Doris Baker January 11, 1925 - August 23, 2019
