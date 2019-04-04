Resources More Obituaries for Earl Thompson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Earl Bryan Thompson Sr.

Earl Bryan Thompson, Sr. April 26, 1928 - March 15, 2019 La Jolla Earl Bryan Thompson, Sr. passed away at Scripps Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 15, with his loving family by his side. Earl, known affectionately as "Tommy," was born in Jefferson City, MO, the son of Bryan Louis and Mildred (Shoffner) Thompson. After graduating high school in 1946, he enlisted in the Army where he was with General Hodges' Honor Guard at Governor's Island, NY. Earl then enrolled in Central Missouri State College where he met the love of his life, Mary Fran Fewel. Following graduation, they were wed on August 25, 1951, their marriage lasting over 67 years. Earl and Mary Fran moved to Kansas City, MO, where Earl was employed by Procter and Gamble. In 1960, Earl moved his family (wife and two sons) to Fresno, and later, Woodland Hills, CA, to work in sales with the Munsingwear Company, a position he held for 32 years.Throughout his life, Earl was a lover of sports, having played football in high school and college, and was an avid golfer. In 1968, he became a charter member of the Calabasas Park Country Club, served as the president and made an unprecedented three holes-in-one during his years on the golf course. In addition, he was active in each of the Presbyterian Churches to which the family belonged, from leadership positions to serving meals to the homeless. He was also a member of the Session, the elected governing body of the Church. Earl and Mary Fran moved to Casa de Maana five years ago to be closer to family in La Jolla. The same qualities he exhibited throughout his life made him an active and valued resident while there. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Earl's outgoing personality earned him the affection, respect and friendship of all who knew him. Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Fran; two sons, Earl Jr. (Deborah) in La Jolla and Floyd in California; four grandchildren, Earl Bryan III (Haylee), Elizabeth, Kyle, and Collin Thompson; as well as a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Thompson, and a sister, Fran Beady.Graveside services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at the La Jolla Presbyterian Church in April. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl's memory may be made to the or to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 4, 2019