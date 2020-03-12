|
Elizabeth Campbell Betsy' Thomas March 16, 1938 - March 2, 2020 La Jolla Elizabeth Campbell Thomas, 81, affectionately known as Betsy, passed away on March 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Cdr. Richard "Dick" Thomas, whom she married on Valentine's day in 1962.Betsy was born on March 16, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to Eleanor Carlisle Campbell and Lt. Col. Paul Andrew Campbell, MD. She was the great-granddaughter of Clement Studebaker, the founder of the Studebaker Automobile Company. She attended Alamo Heights High School and graduated from Central High School, Teddington, Middlesex, in England. She attended Queen's College in London, England. She also attended Randolph-Macon's Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA, the University of Texas, where she pledged Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio, TX. She also received a Masters degree from Vanderbilt University's George Peabody College for Teachers.Betsy was the American representative for the London Debutante 1955-56 season. One of the highlights of her younger years was when she was maid of honor at the Queen Charlott's Ball in 1955 and was presented to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in November 1955 at an evening reception at Buckingham Palace. Betsy also graced San Antonio's social season from 1959-60 as a debutante and was Duchess of the Armed Forces in the Court of Theatre, presented by the Order of the Alamo. She was Queen of Texas at the Black and White Ball in 1959.She was a member of the Junior League, La Jolla Cotillion Club, The San Diego Yacht Club, The La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club, the Argyle, the San Antonio Country Club, and the Army-Navy Club of Washington, DC. Betsy and Dick loved spending time between their two homes in La Jolla and San Antonio so that they could have quality time with all three children that lived in both cities. They also loved travelling and spent their 50th wedding anniversary in London. Betsy was an outstanding bridge player who was kind to new players learning the game. She loved to knit her family sweaters and needlepoint magnificent Christmas stockings and other lovely items. She was an avid reader and enjoyed giving the best books to her family and friends on their birthdays.She is survived by her children, Richard Campbell Thomas and wife Kelly of La Jolla, Ernest Andrew "Andy" Thomas of San Diego and Eleanor "Libby" Thomas Bentley of San Antonio and her grandchildren; Carlisle and Jake Bentley and Kenan and Jett Thomas.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with a celebration of life immediately following at the San Antonio Country Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, PO Box 766, Mishawaka, Indiana 46546. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 12, 2020