Elizabeth Ortlieb

Elizabeth Betty' Ortlieb
October 24, 1931 - September 5, 2020
La Jolla
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Elizabeth Betty' Ortlieb, loving mother of four children, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88.Betty was born on October 24, 1931, in Hollywood, California, to Charles and Elizabeth (Stearns) Dodge. She attended Bishop's school in La Jolla, graduating in 1949. She received her teaching degree and credential from San Diego State College (now SDSU) in 1953. She married Martin B. Ortlieb, and they moved to Del Cerro, where they adopted and raised their four children: Randy, Fritz, Kristine, and Karen.Betty joined the Thursday Club in Point Loma with her mother-in-law Katherine Ortlieb and remained a member for life, making many lifelong friends there. She joined the Zlac Rowing Club on Mission Bay and regularly attended meetings and supported their fundraisers for decades.Betty loved nature. She built a beautiful mountain home in Cuyamaca, and she generously supported the Nature Conservancy and other nature agencies. She also cared for her beloved dogs Cobber, Buddy, Freckles, Max, and Kelsey.Betty had the gift of hospitality and was a gracious hostess. She always welcomed everyone to her parties, old friends and new, and she became fast friends with her new neighbors in Oceanside. She was a regular in a neighborhood bridge group, and hosted many parties for friends and family at her residence in Oceanside and her mountain home in Cuyamaca for nearly 30 years.Betty loved music and theatre. She played violin and piano, provided music lessons and instruments for all of her children and grandchildren. She loved to attend concerts and plays and was a subscriber to the San Diego Symphony and North Coast Repertory Theatre, where she enjoyed attending their shows with friends and family.She was a faithful Christian, attending College Park Presbyterian Church where all four children were baptized, First Presbyterian Church in San Diego, and then First Presbyterian Church in Oceanside.Betty was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Dodge, and her niece Kathleen (Sullivan) Rogers. She is survived by her sister Eleanor Barbey of La Jolla; her four children and their spouses, Susan Karibian Ortlieb, Britta Ortlieb and Marc Jones; her nine grandchildren, Oliver, Jasmine and Angela Ortlieb, Lindsey Bond, Eric Ortlieb, Shanell and Trey Jones, and Baxter and Vincent Orvell, and her nephew John Sullivan.Betty did not want a funeral service. Her ashes will be scattered at sea. The family plans to scatter her ashes at sea and will invite those that knew Betty to share their memories of her beautiful life. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
