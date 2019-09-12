|
La Jolla Dudie' was born in Barberton, Ohio, daughter of Edward H. and Velma R. Duriez. She attended Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti before meeting her future husband, Robert (Bob), Ogden. The young couple settled in Trenton, MI where Bob was plant manager of a local chemical company and where their three children were born.Dudie and Bob moved from Michigan to Mexico City in 1956 where Bob was general manager of a large American corporation. Dudie studied art, had an active social life, and worked as a volunteer and fundraiser at various local charities, particularly Pro-Salud Maternal, an early advocate of women's health and fertility issues.After twenty years in Mexico, she and Bob moved to Philadelphia, where he became head of international for the same corporation. They subsequently retired in La Jolla, CA, where Dudie was a founder and first president of the La Jolla Cotillion, one of the premier dinner and dance organizations in the San Diego area. She and Bob were active tennis players at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis club and traveled extensively.Following Bob's death in 1999, she met and married O. Morris Sievert in 2003 and was his loving wife until his death in 2014. Soon after, in early 2015, she relocated to Bend, OR to be near daughter Deborah.Dudie was an accomplished artist, particularly with the medium of acrylic paints, and produced dozens of impressionistic style paintings. She also was commissioned to produce many beautiful and lifelike portraits in charcoal. In addition to painting, she was a talented sculptress and batik artist and had a noted talent for interior design.She is survived by her three children, Robert Ogden (Kathryn) of Syracuse, NY and Oaxaca, Mexico; Deborah Goodall (Thomas) of Bend, OR; Polly Ogden of St. Helena, CA; and four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Dudie will be most remembered by friends and family for her sense of humor. To the end, she was the master of the one-liner, provoking laughter for all those that came in contact with her. She was the life of the party, loved by everyone. Dudie was one of a kind funny, beautiful, artistic, social, and a masterful bridge player. There will never be another like her.At her request, there will be no public service. Donations in her memory may be made to Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, www.ljathenaeum.org/donate Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Eloise Dudie' Ogden Sievert February 18, 1925 - August 27, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Sept. 12, 2019