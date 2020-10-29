Faith Theresa Milikowski Beckwith
La Jolla
Faith Theresa Milikowski Beckwith recently passed away at the age of 94.Faith was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the only child of first-generation Americans, Hubert Milikowski and Mariantonia Vallario. She graduated from the University of St. Joseph and married Fred Beckwith, a graduate of Yale University and Georgetown University Medical School. The couple moved to La Jolla in the early 1950s after Fred joined the Navy. Faith became a teacher and had a variety of teaching assignments until she retired in 1989. Her most rewarding assignment was teaching fifth-grade gifted children at La Jolla Elementary.Widowed at age 40, Faith raised two teenage daughters while working full-time and obtaining her Master's Degree in Education. She cultivated life-long friends while teaching, playing bridge and golf, and through her interests in the arts. She loved entertaining family and friends at her La Jolla home, where she lived for over 60 years.When Faith retired, she volunteered as a San Diego Museum of Art docent. She enjoyed helping her grandsons with their homework and volunteering as a reading tutor at Stella Maris Academy. In her 90's, Faith kept her mind active doing a variety of puzzles, watching Jeopardy, and reading books into the wee hours of the night. She made regular donations to charities and set aside time each day to pray for her family and friends.The secret to her longevity was living a life of moderation, which included a daily glass of chardonnay and an occasional martini.Faith leaves behind a daughter, Barbara (Travis Bass), grandsons Dale Bass and Tucker Bass (Christiana Updegraff), and two great-grandchildren. Faith was preceded in death by her husband Fred and her daughter Sharon Beckwith Bailey.Memories of her kindness and unconditional love remain with her family and friends.
