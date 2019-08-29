|
Garrett John Baumann October 8, 1989 - August 7, 2019 La Jolla Craig and Suzanne Baumann were blessed with a baby boy, Garrett John Baumann, born on October 8th, 1989 in San Diego, CA.He was a happy child who loved music, his sister Denise, and friends. Despite a vision problem at birth, Garrett enjoyed a normal childhood, playing basketball, skiing, excelling in school, especially in math, playing video games, and rocking out to music.In 5th grade, the school nurse noticed his hearing loss, which resulted in a diagnosis of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (NF2). Tumors would eventually grow along his nerves and cause destruction. Knowing that Garrett would go deaf, his family planned many worldwide trips and experiences to broaden Garrett's knowledge. He graduated from Serra High School with honors, earned his Eagle Scout with Troop 506 in La Jolla, and began studying Computer Science at Point Loma Nazarene University. Within a few years, NF2 had taken away his ability to hear, speak, eat, and see well. The latter part of his 20s saw more destruction and pain. Despite all his struggles, Garrett remained steadfast in his faith and inspired others worldwide. He had a passion to reach out to people as well as to help Caltrans solve traffic issues throughout California. He had a positive, infectious, and tenacious personality that was very endearing to all who met him. Hundreds joined Team Garrett to show their love and desire to help find a cure for NF2. Garrett was a courageous warrior and hero. He is now dancing and singing in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at 11 am, at La Jolla Presbyterian Church with a reception following the service. Please make memorial gifts in Garrett's honor to the Children's Tumor Foundation https://www.ctf.org/garrettbaumann to help find a cure for Neurofibromatosis Type 2. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Aug. 29, 2019