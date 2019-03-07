La Jolla Walking the hills of Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, with his dog, is how George remembered his childhood. The only child of John Beardsley and Helen Marston Beardsley, he studied Physics at Stanford University (B.S.), the University of North Carolina (PhD.), Sandia Laboratories, and Brandeis University. For over a decade, he led the Physics Department at Millsaps College in Jackson, MS, with research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.In 1985, he moved to San Diego where he worked at Photon Research Associates for over 20 years, specializing in missile defense tactics. For George, it was coming home. As the youngest grandson of civic leader George White Marston, he continued the family legacy in his quiet manner by serving as president and board member of the Torrey Pines Association for eight years, and later as an active docent at the Reserve.He shared his enthusiasm for Stanford by serving on the local alumni board for many years, organizing Stanford's tent at the Crew Classic, participating as a founding member of the Stanford Book Club, and enthusiastically cheering Stanford sports. George was also known for his integrity, keen intellect, and love of books.He is survived by his wife, Constance (Connie); three daughters and their husbands, Megan Beardsley and Kurt Sonen, Ann Arbor, MI; Sarah and Ben Merrifield, Olympia, WA; and Emily and Brian Lepore, Bend, OR; and six grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Torrey Pines Association, the Torrey Pines Docent Society or Stanford University. George Marston Beardsley September 6, 1937 - February 4, 2019 Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary