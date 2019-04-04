Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hans Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hans John Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hans John Anderson Obituary
La Jolla Respected and loved by many, Dr. Hans J. Anderson went peacefully to his Father in Heaven onFebruary 26, 2019. He was a dedicated physician who hadbeen practicing medicine as an Orthopedic Surgeon since 1980 and most recently with Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons in La Jolla.Hisstrong faith, authentic love, gentle spirit, respect for all, senseof humor, words of wisdom, and abundance of grace will always be remembered. Hans is survived by his most valued treasures: beloved wife, Loraine; sons, Christopher, David, and Charles; stepdaughters, Laura J. (Stephan) and Karaleen (Jackson); granddaughters, Isabella and Olivia; sister, Karin; brothers, Karl (Jane), Christian (Jane), and Niels (Judy); and nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will take place on April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Hans John Anderson November 12, 1945 - February 26, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.