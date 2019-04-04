|
La Jolla Respected and loved by many, Dr. Hans J. Anderson went peacefully to his Father in Heaven onFebruary 26, 2019. He was a dedicated physician who hadbeen practicing medicine as an Orthopedic Surgeon since 1980 and most recently with Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons in La Jolla.Hisstrong faith, authentic love, gentle spirit, respect for all, senseof humor, words of wisdom, and abundance of grace will always be remembered. Hans is survived by his most valued treasures: beloved wife, Loraine; sons, Christopher, David, and Charles; stepdaughters, Laura J. (Stephan) and Karaleen (Jackson); granddaughters, Isabella and Olivia; sister, Karin; brothers, Karl (Jane), Christian (Jane), and Niels (Judy); and nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will take place on April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Hans John Anderson November 12, 1945 - February 26, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 4, 2019