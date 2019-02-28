Harold Dale Branstetter October 14, 1915 - February 2, 2019 La Jolla Harold Dale Branstetter, born on a farm in Curryville, MO, lived 103 years, and in those years, he served overseas in WWII, lived by the sea for 59 years, and never stopped learning new things and exploring. The GI Bill helped him earn a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Mizzou before he lived and worked in Venezuela for 11 years, where he met and married school teacher Louise Michele Aubert. Back in the United States, he worked for General Dynamics on the space program and later worked on a team of architects and engineers designing the new UC campus in La Jolla (UCSD). Harold peacefully passed away in his sleep in his own home with his family. And at the same time we miss him, we know we all must exit this world someday and hope to experience many of the joys and wonderment that he embraced throughout his life. Harold was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louise, in 1987; Louise's twin sister, Rose Alison Kelly; his brother, Deane, his sister, Marjorie, their spouses, Geraldine and Joe; and two nephews, Duane and Gary. Harold is survived by his three children, Michael, Heidi, and Scott; their spouses, Jeanne, Gary, and Marcia; grandchildren, Shannon, Ryan, Shannon, Robyn, Aidan, Aubery, and Adalee; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ashton, Nikolina, Daniela, Ruby, Michelle, Carolyn, and Ryan; and all of his many nieces, nephews, great and great-great- nephews and nieces In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to your best loved charity Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary