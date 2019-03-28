Harold Philip Hart March 9, 1931 - February 26, 2019 La Jolla Harold Philip "Phil" Hart, of San Diego, CA, passed away February 26, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born in Bronx, NY, on March 9, 1931, the only child of Harry and Ines (Haaland) Hart. Phil contracted polio at the age of four and endured many surgeries throughout his childhood and early adult years.Phil graduated from the University of Maryland in 1953 with a BS degree in math. Later that year, he married Mary Dinsmore. They had two daughters together, and moved to La Jolla in 1968. They were divorced after 30 years of marriage. Phil began his career as a high school teacher and coach, and then went to work developing software at the beginning of the computer era. He worked in a number of fields over the course of his career, spending many years in the aero-defense industry. Throughout his life, Phil had a passion for golf and basketball, a love of music and, despite the after-effects of polio, dancing. He met many lifelong friends at the weekly "Big Band" dances at the Belly Up and the former San Luis Rey Clubhouse. Phil was an ardent advocate for civic engagement. San Diego's City Clerk, Liz Maland, shared her appreciation of Phil's investment in local government as an active participant at City Council meetings. It was rare for a Tuesday Council Meeting to go by without his considered and sometimes passionate comments during Non-Agenda Public Comment. Phil is survived by his two daughters, Lynn Hart Muto (Fred), and Judy Hart Perrault, as well as his grandchildren, Daniel (Kylie Canaday), Chris, and Lauren Muto. He is also survived by his cousin, Gerald McCormick (Ann), and numerous Dinsmore nieces and a nephew. He delighted in his great-granddaughter, Hadley, and his unofficial adopted grandson, Niko Puig. Phil was preceded in death by his parents. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private memorial will be held. The family is extremely grateful for the caring support of Sharp Hospice at the end of Phil's life and requests donations be made in his memory: Harold P. Hart, to the Sharp Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 158, La Mesa, CA 91944-0158. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary