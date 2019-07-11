La Jolla We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Heather Mary Speidel, 54, from La Jolla, CA.Heather passed in her sleep at home on Wednesday morning, June 19, in Reno, Nevada.Heather graduated from La Jolla High School and attended the University of Arizona. She was an avid animal collector who would rescue any animal including a vast assortment of South American pack animals and various goats. Heather was a talented gymnast, but she became too tall to compete! She was a charmed soul and was as fun as she was funny. She could make even the most mundane of activities, a project you wanted to be involved in.Heather was married to Michael Whelan, also of La Jolla and subsequently to David Morze, of Los Altos, CA, who sadly passed away in 2013. She most recently had a long-term partner, Eric Metcalf, who also sadly passed away unexpectedly in May of this year.Heather is survived by her parents, William Charles Speidel and Karen Millard Speidel; her sister, Carolyn Speidel Denholm; and brother, Hans Speidel; as well as nephews, Wilder, Will and Chase Denholm, and Slade Speidel; and niece, Piper Speidel.A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Heather Mary Speidel Published in La Jolla Light on July 11, 2019