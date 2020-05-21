La Jolla Helen Ann Goldstein, 82, died on May 6, 2020, of complications of Lewy Body Dementia, in La Jolla, California. She was born on September 9, 1937, in a suburb of New York City, to Harry J. and Cecelia Williams. She attended Queens College in New York and began her career as a teacher of English at St. Michael's High School in East New York. She then became a copywriter at Abraham and Straus Department store in Brooklyn where she met and married Robert Goldstein. They moved to Miami, Florida, where Helen returned to school at Barry University, at the age of 48, and earned a Masters of Science degree in 1989. She then became a licensed mental health counselor with a private practice in Miami. In 2000, Helen and Bob moved to La Jolla to be near Bob's daughter and grandchildren. They became active members of 464 Prospect Home Owners Association where they lived in their retirement years. Helen led an active social life. She was an avid bridge player and a force to be reckoned with in Mah Jongg.Helen is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Robert; her step-grandchildren, Ryon Graf and Kristina Graf; her sister, Mary Lou Williams; her niece and nephew, Tracy Williams and Mark Williams, and their families. She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Williams.Donations may be made in Helen's memory to Elizabeth Hospice. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Helen A. Goldstein September 9, 1937 - May 6, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on May 21, 2020.