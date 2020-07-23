Helen Louise Bowers La Jolla Helen Louise Bowers died peacefully, June 20, 2020, at the age of 95. She moved to La Jolla in 1977, so her youngest daughter, Anne Bowers Lynch, could attend The Bishops School. She made friends fast and loved walking The Village and Horseshoe Beach, in front of her home on Coast Boulevard. HL, as her family and friends called her, was born on her great-grandfather's ranch, in Sulpher, Oklahoma. She was raised in both Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas, and briefly attended Oklahoma University. She married Gordon Edson Bowers of Topeka, Kansas, in 1948, after he returned from the Navy. They have three surviving children: the eldest son Gordon Edson Bowers, Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, and her two daughters Gene Lee Bowers of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Anne Bowers Lynch and her husband, William Lynch of La Jolla, California. HL adored her one and only grandchild, Lee Elisabeth, and was thrilled with her marriage to James Long. They reside in Memphis, Tennessee. Adventurous and creative, HL enjoyed her later years staying in a historic manor house in the Cotswold District of England. She cherished her time there and her British friends. A lovely and vivacious woman who loved to laugh and never met a stranger! Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
