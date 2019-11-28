|
LA JOLLA Hope J. (Kinnie) Owens passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2019, at Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, California. She was born March 22, 1921, in Pasadena, California, the oldest daughter of George Kinnie and Claire (Clouthier) Kinnie. She and her younger sister, Charlotte Kinnie, were raised primarily in Visalia, California. Hope traveled to Shanghai, China, where she met Douglas Owens whom she married in 1948. She had two children, her son, Bradley, who was born in 1949, and her daughter, Ellen, who was born in 1954. They moved to San Diego in 1955, where they lived in various locations, such as Mission Beach, Bird Rock and La Jolla . In 1968, Hope and Doug bought a little Mexican style bungalow on the beach at Windansea where Hope lived the remaining 50+ years of her life.Hope was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte, by her husband in 1996, and her daughter, Ellen and son-in-law, Lyle Duplessie, in 2004. She is survived by her son, Brad (Linda Wilson); her six grandchildren, Megan deLeon (Ben), Jenna Pabalate (Josh), Derek Duplessie, Whitney D'Atri (Greg), Reed Owens (Kelly), Eric Owens; her nine great-grandchildren and her niece Leanne Huntemann. Hope J. Owens March 22, 1921 - October 6, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Nov. 28, 2019