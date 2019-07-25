Ilse Angove May 11, 1927 - July 20, 2019 La Jolla On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Ilse Angove passed away at the age of 92 surrounded by family. Ilse was born in 1927 in Vienna, Austria to loving parents Regina and Berthold Schlesinger. She lived a happy childhood until she left Austria in 1938 to escape the persecution of the Holocaust. From there she lived in Trinidad where she met her late husband, Martin Angove, and moved to the United States. She raised two daughters, Judi and Tina, and spent most of her time volunteering for organizations including the Los Angeles Children's Hospital South Bay Thrift Store. She also received a degree in Child Psychology and worked as a travel agent and interior designer. Ilse was a beautiful woman with an endlessly optimistic perspective on life that touched all those she met. Despite her difficult childhood as a Hitler refugee, she always saw herself as blessed and continued to see the best in people and the world around her. Ilse loved many things in life like knitting, bridge, and Frank Sinatra, but nothing could compare to the love she had for her family. After raising two beautiful daughters, she was invested in the lives of her grandchildren, David Williams (Caroline), Wendy Hillger (Tara Giles), Renee Kenagy (Jason), and Brian Hillger (Vlasta), and her great grandchildren, Marty Williams, Isabelle Kenagy, Samantha Williams, Zachary Hillger, Chiara Kenagy, Nathan Hillger and Shelly Smith. In her final years, her most beloved activity was a simple Sunday night dinner with her family in her home of Casa de Manana.Ilse was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughters, and her brother George Schlesinger, and is survived by her son-in-law, Allen Hillger, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchild, Rylee Smith. Her life story lives on in the book, From Vienna, available on Amazon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Braille Institute in San Diego. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on July 25, 2019