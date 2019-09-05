|
Irving Dan Bernstein April 5, 1936 - August 25, 2019 La Jolla Irving Dan Bernstein passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from an abrupt fall that caused neurological complications. As an alumnus of the University of Alabama, Irv bled "crimson" and worshipped at the altar of Bear Bryant and his enduring legacy. When the Tide were playing Auburn, he would say "don't you come a-knockin!"Deeply patriotic, Irv served the country he loved as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army, honorably discharged in 1964. Proud of his Jewish heritage, Irv had faith in God. Having visited Southern California and being enamored by the perfect climate (and the fact that he could literally reach up and pick oranges and lemons from the trees that lined the streets), he followed his dreams and moved his family across the country from Westport, CT, to La Jolla in 1979. We often joked that he could have been president of the Chamber of Commerce because he could never find any fault in "perfect" La Jolla.It took tremendous courage and tenacity to rebuild a life of comfort and security 3,000 miles from Connecticut. He achieved this goal through hard work and never giving up, valuable lessons which he passed on to all his children and grandchildren.Irv was a tenacious and prosperous entrepreneur whose business success took the form of constant reinvention. He not only had a successful floor covering distributorship but also was the founder of a speaker's bureau, which he built from scratch. He loved real estate and developed 13 exquisite townhomes in the heart of La Jolla called The Villas of Ivanhoe, a wonderful legacy to his hard work. Irv had a tremendous sense of humor and was often the life of the party. He loved his friends at the La Jolla Sports Club, where he spent many hours towards the end of his life. He didn't get much exercise in but loved "holding court" with all of his new friends.Nothing was more important to Irv than his family and spending his life working hard to ensure their comfort and security. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He had tremendous pride in his three children, whose accomplishments he often embellished (which made for wonderful and lofty stories). He treasured his wife Sue who was by his side through all of life's ups and downs. Their dedication to one another is something rarely seen in today's world.He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; his children, Jini, Dan and Bonnie, and his grandchildren, Leigh, Abbi, and Morgan.He will be greatly missed by his family, who loved him deeply and will be forever grateful for all of his sacrifices. Our family is immensely appreciative of the supportive, kind, and dedicated ICU staff at Scripps Memorial Hospital. Everyone knew Irv's passion for the stock market. We could all hear him say, "In lieu of flowers, invest your money in a dividend-yielding blue-chip stock!" Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
