Jack Mitchell

was killed during his daily lake swim by an intoxicated boater on July 5, 2020.Jack attended La Jolla Elementary, Muirlands Middle, and La Jolla High School. He loved living in the Village and going to school with all of his friends.Jack was devoted to playing football from the age of five through high school. His teammates and coaches meant the world to him. Jack also was active in helping the senior citizen community of La Jolla through several organizations.Jack is survived by his mother, Jennifer Mitchell, one brother, Andrew Mitchell, grandfather, Dean Scott Mitchell, and his aunt, Kristel Mitchell. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Eric Mitchell.Jack was a wonderful son and brother, and he will be forever missed. He was laid to rest in Bay City, MI. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
