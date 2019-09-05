|
La Jolla Jacqueline Richardson Courtney, born April 12, 1926, in Baltimore, MD, died August 22, 2019, at her home in La Jolla, CA, in the arms of her son, Dan Courtney.Jacqueline was the daughter of world-famous horseracing Owner/Trainer Jack Richardson and grew up in New York.In 1958, she and her daughter Diane McNally moved to San Francisco, married Frank Courtney (9/19/19 - 11/21/01) and raised Dan Courtney and Sheila Courtney (9/9/60 12/7/96).Following Frank's death, she moved to La Jolla to enjoy the sun with her son, Dan.Jacqueline was an extremely sophisticated, intelligent, and strong lady who will be missed by many.She loved to dance and to take walks at La Jolla Shores Beach.She is survived by her son, Dan Courtney of La Jolla.There will be a public Memorial Mass at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 7669 Girard Ave, La Jolla, Monday, September 9th, at 4 PM, followed by a Celebration of Her Life at her home in La Jolla Shores. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Jacqueline Richardson Courtney April 12, 1926 - August 22, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Sept. 5, 2019