La Jolla Jaime Liwerant died peacefully at his home in La Jolla, California, on July 28, 2019. Jaime was a native of Mexico, and moved to San Diego in 1974, with his wife, Sylvia, and their 2 sons, Maury and Gery. Jaime grew up in Mexico City, where he graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Mexico as a Civil engineer. He built many homes and warehouses there.When the family moved to San Diego, he founded Sylmar Development Company, with partner, Gerald T. Doughty, and continued building. He did a couple of office buildings in Mission Valley, an industrial park in Kearny Mesa, and several houses.He always found time to play golf at San Diego Country Club, which he thoroughly enjoyed, and was always greeted with a smile there.He was a loving husband, a great provider for his family, and a very charitable man. He had many friends and got along with everybody.He will be remembered for being such a great partner, his great sense of humor, colorful personality, and generous heart. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Jaime Liwerant 1931 - 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Sept. 5, 2019