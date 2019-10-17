|
La Jolla Dr. James E. Lasry, 91, died peacefully at home on Friday, October 11, 2019, with his family at his side. Jim was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 12, 1927. He graduated from the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, at the US Navy, in 1946; received a BA in zoology and an MS in marine biology from USC in 1952; and graduated cum laude in medicine from the University of Buffalo in 1957. He moved with his family to La Jolla in 1961, as a fourth year Fellow in cardiology to study under E. Grey Diamond at Scripps Clinic. He was a founding partner of the San Diego Internal Medicine Group. He served as Chief of Medicine at Sharp Memorial Hospital, President of the San Diego County Heart Association, and Vice President of the California Heart Association.Jim was deeply involved in multiple arts organizations including the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library in La Jolla, the San Diego Museum of Art, the La Jolla Chamber Music Society, the Balboa Art Conservation Center, and the Burchfield-Penney Art Center at Buffalo State College. He was an avid art collector, and in his later years, he developed a love of printmaking and creative writing. He will be lovingly remembered by four generations of family and friends.He is survived by Lois, his wife of 64 years; their daughter, Lynne; son, David; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athenaeum, the Balboa Art Conservation Center, and the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus. A memorial will be held on November 29th, 2019 at the Athenaeum. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight James E. Lasry December 12, 1927 - October 11, 2019
