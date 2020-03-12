|
La Jolla When asked what he wanted people to remember about him, he said: "I had a good life". What should be remembered about him is that he was a great husband, a good father, a loving grandfather, a great friend, a great sailor and teacher, an "OK" marine, and a "Superior" barber. He began working in a barbershop in Wilmington, Delaware, at the age of 12 and was a fully licensed barber by the age of 16 through the apprenticeship system. He and his family moved to California in 1977. In 1979 he opened The Cutting Room Barbershop in Bird Rock, where he worked until May of 2017. He loved each of his clients, and NEVER once said, "I wish I didn't have to go to work!" He is survived by his wife, Constance (Bettino); his son, Barry (Williamson); his daughter, Shawna (Karrasch); his granddaughters, Anna and Kate (Williamson); his brother, Paul (Reid); his sisters, Pat (Pietuszka), Eileen (Silicato), and Judy Baffone, and twenty-three nieces, and nephews. His sister, Rebecca Becky' Travalini preceded him in death.According to his wishes, he was cremated, and his ashes will be scattered on his beloved ocean. A celebration of life open house will be held at the home he loved, the date yet to be determined. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight James E. Jim' Reid December 23, 1937 - March 7, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 12, 2020