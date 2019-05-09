La Jolla The Bishop's School community mourns the passing of long-time faculty member Jim Updegraff, who had a 46-year career teaching Latin to generations of students. When he joined the faculty in 1973 at age 25, Bishop's was still a boarding school in grades 7-12, with 300 students; over the course of his career, he saw the School become a co-ed day school, the addition of a sixth grade, and the student body grow in size to 800. His classroom was once a dorm room. Interim head of school Carol Barry said, "He was a teacher who was as devoted to his students as he was to teaching the classics, making ancient language and history relevant and meaningful for all." Known as "Mr. Up," Jim was dedicated, kind and inspiring and is remembered fondly by students and alumni for his stories and his steadfast support and encouragement. His classroom was a place where students could check their cares and concerns at the door as they entered what many affectionately recall as "Latin country." Holding an endowed faculty chair bearing his name at Bishop's, Jim served on the AP Latin Exam Development Committee and the advisory board for the National Latin Exam. He presented seminars for teachers, taught classical Greek, offered classics courses for adults and accompanied alumni on educational adventures. He was a graduate of Oberlin College and Stanford University. Jim is survived by his wife, Penny; children, Mandy '94 (Jason) and Derek '97 (Elizabeth); and five granddaughters. A memorial service for Bishop's faculty, families and alumni is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Eva May Fleet Athletic Center.Memorial contributions may be made to The Bishop's School, La Jolla Community Church, or World Vision. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight James Jim' Updegraff February 29, 1944 - April 25, 2019 Published in La Jolla Light on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary