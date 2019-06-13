Resources More Obituaries for Jan Schultz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jan Edward and Janell Jensen Schultz

Jan Edward (1934- 2019) and Janell Jensen (1938-2019)Former President of Sea World of CaliforniaJan passed away on April 26, 2019. Jan was born in Hammond, IN on August 29, 1934. He attended Wabash College and signed a contract to play professional Baseball with the St. Louis Browns before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He received his BS degree in Business Administration at Miami of Ohio University, where he was President of their Sigma Chi fraternity.Jan enrolled in the University of Chicago in night school receiving his Masters of Business Administration while working at Alberto Culver Company as assistant Advertising Manager. He was later promoted to Director of Marketing.In 1970, Jan was hired by George Millay, to be the Director of Marketing for Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA. In 1971, Jan would be transferred to Sea World of San Diego where he became Senior Vice President of Marketing. Jan was named President of Sea World, San Diego in 1986. He joined Balboa Travel as their COO and retired as their President in 2004.Jan's affiliations included Board of Directors of Wet n Wild, Inc. Century Club, Greater San Diego Sports Association, Sea World Holiday Bowl, San Diego Super Bowl Task Force, San Diego Convention and Visitors Bureau, California Division of Tourism, Association for Retarded Citizens, Sigma Chi Social Fraternity, La Jolla Country Club, La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club and The Country Club of Rancho Bernardo.Janell Jensen Schultz died 3 weeks after the death of her husband on May 16, 2019. The couple who met on a blind date of two Jans, would have been married 60 years this July. Janell was raised in Park Ridge, IL and attended Maine Township High School and then Miami of Ohio University. She was President of their Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She graduated with a BS in Education and taught for many years as an elementary teacher. They moved from Chicago, IL to Valencia, CA, La Jolla, CA, and then to Rancho Bernardo, CA. During her time in La Jolla, she was a member of Las Patronas, a philanthropy organization, as well as Children's Hospital. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, and Sister.They are survived by their four sons, Tom (Holly), Jim, Ted (Kari), and Jeff; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Corinne, Tyler, Taylor, Jordan, Cooper and Rye; and three step-grandchildren, Sarah, Austin, and Kyndall.There will be a private Memorial service for the family at the Miramar Military Cemetery in June. Their celebration of life will be held at Sea World in September. Please contact a family member for more information.