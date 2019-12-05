|
|
JoAnn Grant, April 30, 1941 - November 21, 2019 La Jolla JoAnn passed quietly on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the ICU at Jacobs Medical Center in the arms of her loving husband and daughters, after having suffered a cardiac arrest the Thursday before. JoAnn, known for her indomitable spirit and no-nonsense talk, was born to George and Ann Nallinger in Philadelphia on April 30, 1941. As a toddler, she was a feisty rebel with a generous heart. After graduating from Upper Darby High School, her sense of compassion and desire to be of service led her to pursue nursing education at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP). She became a registered nurse (RN). Her interest in the broader world compelled her and two nursing school friends to travel overseas, and she worked for nine months as a nurse in the British-American Hospital in Madrid, Spain. Returning to Philadelphia, JoAnn was working in the HUP emergency room when she chanced on a newly minted doctor, Igor Grant, who was evaluating pediatric patients. When he expressed impatience with a nurse, who was not jumping to his orders, JoAnn quickly put him in his place. From this unpromising first encounter sprang an affection, then love, that endured for 52 years.JoAnn was recruited to work with a surgical team at Penn that was developing what was to become the first practical way to deliver balanced nutrition intravenously to patients who could not take nourishment by mouth due to cancer or other affliction. JoAnn became recognized as the first nurse in the field of total parenteral nutrition. Her book, Nutritional Support Nursing, with colleague Christine Kennedy-Caldwell, was to become a primer for nurses.JoAnn and Igor moved to California in 1972 when he was offered a junior faculty post in the Department of Psychiatry at the new UCSD School of Medicine. Settling into a new home, becoming a mom to two beautiful daughters, Jenna (1973) and Leslie (1975), making lifelong friends through playgroups, and working with the La Jolla Elementary School PTA, JoAnn came to love our community. She returned to working as a research nurse on several projects at the UCSD Department of Psychiatry and the VA, remaining active until several years after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (1994), and walking became difficult for her. Despite the gradual increase in her disability, JoAnn continued to love being with friends, was a gracious host to many events for family, friends, and colleagues. Her love of food extended beyond cooking to co-editing a cookbook, Savoring San Diego: An Evolving Regional Cuisine, with others at the UCSD Medical Center Auxiliary. JoAnn was an avid reader and contributor to her book club, and an indomitable traveler, making trips to every continent except Antarctica. She faced challenges bravely and with dignity.The loves of JoAnn's life were her daughters Jenna, Leslie, and her grandsons Boris [9), Lee (9), and Ellis (6), each of whose births she attended in Bangkok, New York, and Minneapolis. JoAnn was a generous supporter of causes that involve health, social justice, and the environment. At the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, she and Igor established an endowment for an annual prize that recognizes a student who demonstrates excellence in nutrition research. At UC San Diego, she and Igor established an endowment for a Chair in Psychiatry, a prize recognizing clinical excellence in psychiatrists-in-training, and a dedicated study room at the medical school library.JoAnn is survived by her husband, Igor Grant; daughters, Jenna Grant (Thomas Riess), and Leslie Grant (Alex Terzich); grandsons, Boris Grant-Riess, Lee Grant, and Ellis Grant, and her brother Kenneth Nallinger. A private celebration of JoAnn's life is planned. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember JoAnn may contribute to one of the following: , the MS Society, or the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Checks can be made payable to the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, with a reference to the JoAnn Nallinger Grant Endowed Fund in the memo line. It is also possible to make an online gift to https://giving.apps.upenn. edu/fund?program= NUR&fund=342109 and specify that the gift is in memory of JoAnn.Some lines from Keats come to mind:A thing of beauty is a joy forever: Its loveliness increases; it will never Pass into nothingness; but still will keep A bower quiet for us, and a sleep Full of sweet dreams, and health, and quiet breathing. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Dec. 5, 2019