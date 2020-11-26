Joel Barrett 'Barry' Cunningham
July 30, 1938 - November 13, 2020
Carmel Valley
Joel Barrett Cunningham was born on July 30, 1938, in Arnold, PA, to Alvin and Bettie Cunningham. The family moved to Canonsburg, PA, where his younger brother, Tim, was born in 1943. After moving to Natrona Heights, PA, his sister Sue was born in 1946. The family moved to Bettendorf, IA, in 1948 when his father, Alvin Cunningham, was transferred to Alcoa of Davenport, IA, in the Quad Cities.Barry often stated that moving to Bettendorf was one of the best things to happen in his life. Across from their home was McManus Park, which is where Barry spent endless hours playing sports en route to becoming an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, and baseball through high school and college; it was said that Barry and Tim lived at McManus Park and only slept at their house at 1131 Holmes Street. In 9th and 10th grades, Barry played sophomore football at Bettendorf High School while also participating in his high school marching band playing the trumpet. At the end of each sophomore football game, he would race to the locker room to change into his marching band uniform and arrive on the field just in time for the national anthem before the varsity game. During his two years on varsity football, he was a running back, defensive back, extra point kicker, and punter. Barry still holds the record for the longest punt at 71 yards on a freezing cold night to secure the victory.At Bettendorf High School, Barry excelled in basketball; he was the leading scorer, set the highest season scoring average, and had the highest individual game score of 32 points. He was All-Conference in basketball for two years, All-Quad Cities for two years, All-Metropolitan first team, and All-State Honorable Mention his senior year. Barry was an excellent baseball player in high school as well. He led the team in batting and held the home run record at that time of 6. After graduating from high school in 1956, he headed west to play basketball at Lewis and Clark Junior College in Lewiston, Idaho. His Lewis and Clark JC coach, Joe Brennan, was named Palomar Junior College basketball coach in San Marcos, CA. Coach Brennan asked Barry to follow him to Palomar JC, and the CA connection was made; over 100 athletes and students would join Palomar Junior College from the Quad Cities over the years.At Palomar, Barry was All-Conference in basketball and baseball. At that time, the men's basketball team would practice at Bing Crosby Hall of the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Barry was captain of the basketball team and was the second-leading scorer. His 1959 team made the Final Four in the California State Junior College Tournament, upsetting the top-ranked team in the process. Barry was named Palomar Male Athlete of the year in 1959.After Palomar, Barry continued his basketball and baseball career at California Western University in Point Loma, CA. He was captain of the 1961 basketball team under legendary Coach Bob Kloppenburg, who later became an NBA coach for over 20 years. Barry was the second-leading scorer on the basketball team in 1961. After service in the United States Coast Guard Reserve, he was named freshman basketball coach at Cal Western from 1963-1964. From there, he spent two years as varsity basketball coach at Elsinore High School in Lake Elsinore, CA. He was later offered the assistant men's basketball coaching position at UCSD in La Jolla, CA, and became head coach in 1969; he served as head coach from 1969-72, 1974-76, and 1978-79.In addition to being a coach, Barry was a faculty member at UCSD for 40 years, earning his doctorate in education from Brigham Young University. Barry developed the university's student and faculty wellness programs prior to his retirement as a tenured professor in 2006. Barry also served as a scout for the Golden State Warriors, Seattle Supersonics, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Barry was a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches and attended numerous Final Fours, including 1975 in San Diego and The Game, the National Championship between Indiana State and Michigan State featuring Larry Bird versus Magic Johnson on March 26, 1979.Barry was a fixture in the La Jolla Village scene: Horseshoe Beach, Chuck's Steak House, Bully's, Harry's Coffee Shop, the Pannikin, Jose's Court Room, and along with his children, was in the iconic La Jolla Cove postcard sold at Warwick's over the years. Barry often played pickup basketball at La Jolla Recreation Center and had a standing 12:00 game Monday-Friday at Revelle College on the UCSD campus. Barry was a member of La Jolla Presbyterian Church in the 80s and 90s. Barry resided in La Jolla, CA, until relocating to Carmel Valley in northern San Diego in 1989.
Barry's greatest passion was his two children and two grandchildren. Barry was active in coaching youth sports for his children in La Jolla: Bobby Sox, Youth Baseball (Bronco), and the 7th grade boys' basketball team for All Hallows Academy. Barry was an avid traveler and the family spent numerous summers in a green Chevy van camping all across the country. His college trip to Europe in 1965 had a great impact on Barry's life and sense of adventure. He would return to Europe several times and South America twice. Barry was a fan of jazz, especially jazz trumpet, and marveled at being able to see jazz legend Chet Baker perform at a local venue while Barry was living in Ocean Beach. Miles Davis was his other favorite musician. Barry would always attend Bear's Place in Bloomington, Indiana, for its standing Thursday night jazz performances whenever he was in town. Barry enjoyed dancing and the nightlife; he was a regular at The Crazy Burro and the La Costa Resort in his glory days. Despite having no ties to Boston, Barry was an avid Red Sox and Celtic fan. In his later years, he was a regular at the Coffee Bean in Carmel Valley. He was affectionately known as "Coach" amongst his friends; they would discuss the latest in politics and sports, and always notice the prettiest girls. Barry passed away at his home in his sleep surrounded by his family and blanketed in love. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Jane (Bettie) Cunningham, father, Alvin Blair Cunningham; sister, Susan Cunningham (Crowell, Meuser). Barry's parents followed him to La Jolla and lived there until their deaths in 1991 and 2008. He is survived by his brother, Tim Cunningham, children, Erika Cunningham Manning and Ryan Cunningham, and his two grandchildren, Christian and Caitriana Manning. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that assists children in need. There will be a celebration of life when COVID restrictions are eased. For details when available, please email: barryclife@gmail.com. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
